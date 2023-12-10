Michael Owen suggests Bruno Fernandes purposefully picked up a yellow card against Bournemouth

Manchester United’s humiliating defeat at home to Bournemouth yesterday was the latest low in a season of struggles for the club.

To compound the 3-0 scoreline, captain Bruno Fernandes picked up a yellow card in the latter stages of the game, meaning he will miss next week’s game against Liverpool.

Fernandes was needlessly booked for dissent with the game dead and buried and his petulance is a prime example of the ill-discipline currently plaguing Erik ten Hag’s squad.

For all of Bruno’s brilliance, there is a side to him that has led to question marks over his suitability for the captaincy role.

As reported by The Mirror, former United striker Michael Owen has criticised the midfielder for picking up needless yellows and questioned his attitude on the pitch.

“I wonder how many yellow cards he’s had for dissent and waving his arms about. He should be responsible, he should be a good ambassador, a leader for the team.

We all know referees are clamping down on that and he gets booked an awful lot for a player who hardly puts his foot in and tackles,” he said.

Owen then suggested Fernandes may have been looking for a way out of next week’s crunch fixture, given the form of both sides.

“Possibly you don’t fancy going to Anfield. I wouldn’t at the moment. I’m not sure you’re thinking of the next game when you’re in the thick of playing,” said Owen.

It was a surprise to see Fernandes finish the game with a triple change at 0-3 sparing the legs of Garnacho, Shaw and Antony but leaving the temperamental skipper on the pitch.

Missing Fernandes at Anfield will serve as a huge blow to Ten Hag, who is now under huge pressure to save his job at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount is still missing with an injury and the continued exile of Jadon Sancho means there is no natural replacement for United’s key man.

Hannibal and Donny van de Beek are the available creative midfielders but it’s more likely Ten Hag will shuffle his pack, possibly moving Scott McTominay further forward.

Next week’s fixture now looks an even more daunting one and with United likely to be officially put out of their Champions League misery on Tuesday, Ten Hag’s days at the helm could be numbered.