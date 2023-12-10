Will Fish plays instrumental role in crucial Hibernian clean sheet and win

Will Fish has continued his fine form north of the border as Hibernian claimed a crucial win versus Livingston.

The Mancunian has recently put in some great performances for the Edinburgh side such as last weekend against Aberdeen where he scored and cleared the ball off the line to help his side to a 2-0 win.

The Edinburgh club and young defender faced a reality check against champions, Celtic, on Wednesday night when they lost 4-1 at Parkhead.

However, Fish and his team bounced back yesterday afternoon. Hibs had to overcome frigid conditions with ice clearly on the pitch but this is all part and parcel of playing in Scotland during the winter months.

The Edinburgh side opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Martin Boyle curled home.

The side in green and white enjoyed most of the best opportunities in the first half and thought they had scored a second at the start of the second half. However, it was correctly ruled out for offside.

Livingston then got much more into the game and spent the final 30 minutes peppering the Hibernian goal and this is where Fish came into his own.

The United academy product made two quickfire defensive actions that preserved a well-fought clean sheet for his side.

The number five made a crucial block that stopped the ball landing in the bottom corner of the goal and a matter of seconds later, the centre back leaped impressively to head away a ball destined for the Livingston striker at the back post.

Moreover, Sofascore rated the player with an impressive 7.6. The United academy graduate played the full 90 minutes as usual and also made an impressive 9 clearances.

Fish also made one block and one interception during the match. The 20 year old also continued his fine form in the air this season by winning nine out of his 13 aerial duels. This is very impressive when you consider the throwback, physical nature of the Scottish Premier League.

The youngster also showed off his passing range by completing 80% of his 61 passes and connecting with eight of his 12 long efforts.

Fish and his teammates celebrated wildly at the final whistle after securing an important victory in testing conditions. The Easter Road side will now have to wait until next Saturday to travel to St. Johnstone to continue their pursuit of third place in the table.