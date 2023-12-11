Casemiro’s agents offering him to Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United succumbed to their 11th loss of the current campaign, this time a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was once again too easy to play through the Old Trafford side with almost a non-existent midfield. The same issue has been plaguing the team from the start of the season.

This happened even when manager Erik ten Hag played last season’s talisman Casemiro, who was focussing too much on the attacking aspects of his game instead of his primary job.

Casemiro’s poor season

The Red Devils conceded a lot from cutbacks as players made late runs into the box with the Brazilian failing to track runners. He also seemed to have lost a yard of pace.

Playing alongside the attack-focussed Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes was not a sustainable plan as the duo was regularly caught upfield leaving the Brazil international alone in trying to shield the defence.

His injury saw Sofyan Amrabat play in that position but the Moroccan has failed to fill the void. The former Real Madrid superstar is currently back in training.

During his absence, there have been multiple reports linking the 31-year-old with an exit as early as January with multiple Saudi Arabian clubs in the mix.

Now as per Le10Sport, the defensive midfielder’s agent has offered his client’s services to Paris Saint-Germain.

Casemiro offered to PSG

“Sports Zone indicated that Casemiro’s agents have offered his services to PSG. It remains to be seen whether the Parisian leaders would be interested.

But the future of the Brazilian international in any case seems to be written far from Manchester United.”

The English giants and Ten Hag could certainly do with the return of the four-time Champions League winner, especially the player Old Trafford fell in love with last season.

He has not performed up to his high standards this term but that does not mean the club abandon a proven winner after only one season. He could still play a key role if United are to salvage their season.

