Eric Bailly’s disastrous experience at Besiktas



Eric Bailly had endured an almost unparralled bad start to life in Turkey.

The Ivorian international moved to Besiktas from Manchester United in the summer, bringing an end to a forgettable seven year stint at Old Trafford, having joined the club from Villarreal in 2016.

Bailly made a total of 113 appearances for United in this time, though he spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Marseille. The French club chose not to exercise the option to purchase, however.

Consequently, Bailly was set to return to Old Trafford, with a year remaining on his deal and the option of a further twelve months, should the club wish to exercise it.

Instead, United let the centre-back depart on a free, such was the desire to be rid of the player.

Bailly swapped Manchester for Besiktas in the hope of reigniting his flailing career, but he has found little respite in his newly adopted home.

The defender has made only eight appearances for Besiktas this season, delivering a consistent string of erratic moments in the process.

Besiktas have struggled in general, sitting 5th in the Turkish league, and bottom of their Europa Conference group, having already been eliminated from the competition prior to the final gameweek.

Bailly’s substandard performances have almost mirrored his new employer’s. And, as a result, the club have taken the controversial step to remove Bailly from the senior squad, citing “incompatibilities” within the first-team and ‘poor performance’ as the reasons for the move.

Vincent Aboubakar, Rachid Ghezzal, Jean Onana and Valentin Rosier have also reportedly been dropped by Besiktas for the same issues, as revealed below by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Besiktas have decided to exclude five players from first team activities after Fenerbahçe game. ⛔️ Eric Bailly, Vincent Aboubakar, Jean Onana, Valentin Rosier, Rachid Ghezzal will be out of the squad. pic.twitter.com/uSo6YQxG34 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

In an even more bizarre twist, however, Bailly has revealed he is being abused and harassed by a football agent, who is said to have placed a “curse” on the player.

The ‘agent’ believes they are owed money from the deal which saw Bailly join Besiktas from United, and has repeatedly sent threatening abuse to the defender by Whatsapp, going as far as to say they have put a curse on him during Besiktas’ match against Fenerbahce at the weekend.

Bailly then proceeded to concede a penalty, courtesy of a handball, and Besiktas ran out 3-1 losers. “I am happy to see what my curse is doing to you. You are not a man. You are a big Mickey Mouse,” the abuser messaged afterwards.

The matter has been reported to Besiktas, who have “promised to report it to the police”, as well as FIFA, who are responsible for overseeing any agents operating within professional football.

