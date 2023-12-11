Erik ten Hag has plans for Amad Diallo ahead of January window



Manchester United succumbed to a demoralising 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, their 11th loss this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag looks like he is fighting a losing battle and with Bayern Munich and Liverpool to come next, things could unravel fast for the Dutchman.

The team is struggling to score and are the lowest scorers among the top 14 teams in the English top flight. The strikers are misfiring and so are the wingers.

Amad back

He needs some help up front considering Jadon Sancho also remains exiled and potentially on the move in January.

Football Insider have claimed that the Dutch boss could be about to bring Amad Diallo into the first team fold to check out first-hand whether the Ivory Coast international can hack in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was a revelation for Sunderland in the Championship last season and was even awarded the Fans’ Player of the Year for his 14 goals and four assists in 43 appearances.

The former Atalanta starlet was supposed to make a case for his inclusion in the first-team squad in pre-season but an unfortunate injury suffered against Arsenal and a subsequent operation meant he has missed the opening four months.

The Ivory Coast international was spotted back in training and he must be raring to go after missing such a large chunk of the campaign.

Ten Hag’s plan is to try him out during the busy festive period and if he performs well, Amad could end up playing a key role in the coming days.

If the manager feels the winger is not yet ready, a loan deal might be sanctioned in January.

“Man United forgotten man Amad Diallo is set to return to the first team at Old Trafford, sources have told Football Insider.

Can he earn a spot in the first team?

“It is believed that Erik ten Hag is keen to take a look at Diallo in action for his side in the coming weeks as the January transfer window approaches.

“However, if he can’t break into the first-team set-up under Ten Hag – it is believed another loan exit for Diallo could be sanctioned in January.”

Considering Sancho’s possible departure and Antony’s current form, the tricky winger now has a clear pathway in front of him.

Whether he can take it is up to him. It will not be easy to make his mark instantaneously after such a major injury.

He already has played nine times for United’s first-team and has one goal and an assist to his name.