Erik ten Hag says he is not sure if Victor Lindelof will be fit for Bayern Munich clash



Erik ten Hag says “in this moment I’m not sure” who will be fit ahead of Manchester United’s make-or-break Champions League game against Bayern Munich tomorrow.

“Question mark is on Victor Lindelof, we don’t know until tomorrow.”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the fixture, the boss expressed his belief that “it’s my responsibility” to help the team “improve” in their consistency.

“I think positively. We know what we have to do, we have to win to stay in Europe. We have shown that when we are at our best, we can do it.”

Ten Hag was joined by Scott McTominay, who was also asked about the team’s inconsistency.

“We know the inconsistencies, we are not naive to that,” the player said.

“We have spoken as a group. The schedule is relentless, we can’t blame it on the backload of fixtures.”

Ten Hag was asked what the difference was between last season’s team and this season’s.

“We had a regular team, not so many changes, especially in our back line. That helps you. You have to get your routines in. We have to wait for that.

“I’m sure when we get back to regular base, we’ll find the consistency.”

Asked whether this means he feels it is a personnel issue rather than a mentality issue, the boss answered a little ambiguously.

“I think first of all, it’s personnel. We are not the only team. I see inconsistency from other teams in the Premier League. But I’m aware, we have to be tough, we have to to it every third day.

“The team that can deal the best with it, they will come most far.”