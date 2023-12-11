INEOS bid to assume control at Old Trafford delayed again



The expected confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake ownership could now be delayed as far as January, according to a report.

Peter Hall, who writes for Sky Sports and inews, has revealed that while “next week” is still a “possibility” for the INEOS owner’s offer to be ratified, any announcement “could now be delayed until January.”

🛑Further delays to Ratcliffe confirmation🛑 Now unlikely to be this week, and while next week is a possibility, understand any announcement could now be delayed until January. #MUFC — Peter Hall (@PeteHall86) December 11, 2023

The possibility of a delay had previously been covered by The Peoples Person, which relayed “sources in the US [who] disclosed that ‘legal structural’ matters have pushed the date back.”

United fans now seem to be facing the prospect of a delay upon the delay.

With the protracted takeover saga having reached the twelve-month mark a few weeks ago, it should come as no surprise the Glazer family are unable to successfully complete a deal that had appeared already successfully completed.

Progress had appeared more hopeful earlier last week with Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc both present at Old Trafford on Thursday to meet with the current executives at United.

The two men are the most senior executives within the INEOS sporting team and are expected to play pivotal roles in the new-look operation at United, once the deal is eventually ratified.

The outlined proposal by INEOS – of a 25% minority stake – is expected to include Ratcliffe’s team, headed by Brailsford and Blanc, assuming full control over the football operation at Old Trafford.

As such, it had been thought this group were keen to be in place prior to the January transfer window opening. This prospect now appears in jeopardy.

United are reported to be open to a “major clear-out” this winter with Erik ten Hag keen to trim down his squad to ensure a group of fully-committed players.

The possibility of this much-needed revamp of a bloated first-team squad felt much more likely with the impetus of a new ownership structure, however.

If the club rolls into the window with the existing contingent in charge, United fans should temper expectations for any exciting late Christmas presents, regardless of how desperately needed they may be.

