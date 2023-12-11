Italian reports believe Jadon Sancho prefers Borussia Dortmund reunion

Italian media has claimed that Jadon Sancho prefers a move back to Borussia Dortmund rather than Serie A, and specifically Juventus.

According to calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants believe that Sancho would prefer to return to the Bundesliga, where he made his name.

Ever since the Englishman fell out with Erik ten Hag in September, there has been a flurry of mixed opinions on what the future holds for him.

The Peoples Person reported on Saturday that German-based journalist, Florian Plettenberg, actually thinks a swap deal between United and Dortmund involving Sancho and Donyell Malen is unlikely, mainly owing to the fact the 23 year old winger actually has a “secret” desire to stay at Old Trafford.

The Italian media have a different understanding of events, however. They actually believe that Dortmund’s willingness to include Malen in negotiations would help foster the right conditions for a deal due to the Old Trafford club’s long term interest in the player.

Calciomercato laments, “from the beginning, Borussia Dortmund has always been perhaps the main obstacle between Juve and Jadon Sancho”.

The Italian sports outlet goes on to assert, “Sancho has always had his first choice in returning to Dortmund. Never the only one, but the first yes. And now that the German club has taken concrete steps to try to bring Sancho ‘home'”.

Juventus had been emboldened by the English international’s desire to listen to their pitch and Manchester United’s willingness to do business to free themselves of the problem the winger’s falling out with the manager has created.

It has been reported here that Juventus have major interest in Sancho. Nonetheless, more recent reports tend to align with what is coming out of Italy in that the club feel a deal for the winger is becoming less likely.

However, the focus of previous pessimism about such a deal came from potential costs and not the Dortmund effect.

The website claims that the Old Lady have put forward a proposal of a loan which would see United pay two thirds of Sancho’s salary. While not totally discarding the deal, United are said to be waiting for better alternatives, most likely from Dortmund according to the outlet.

The case of Jadon Sancho continues to be incredibly hard to unravel but as the January window approaches, some clarity on his future should be reached soon.