Lazio back in for Mason Greenwood, want Man United to break loan arrangement with Getafe



Manchester United decided to loan out Mason Greenwood during the last summer transfer window and he has steadily improved since his deadline-day move to La Liga side Getafe.

His improved displays for the Spanish team including four goals and three assists in 13 games have meant a lot of top clubs are now interested in a permanent deal.

Getafe also want to keep a hold of the United academy graduate beyond the current loan arrangement and are planning on talks with the Red Devils next year.

Greenwood could be on the move

The England international is not going to represent United again but he now also has the option of going to Lazio with president Claudio Lotito hellbent on going back for him.

The Italian club are struggling in front of goal, scoring only nine times in their last 10 games in all competitions, which also includes three spot-kicks.

The Serie A side were very close to landing the versatile forward last summer only for the deal to break down due to a lack of time and technical details.

They need a striker and want the Bradford-born star as early as January according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

They want United to break the loan arrangement with Getafe and transfer the player to the team from Rome.

Lazio offering permanent solution

They are aware that United are desperate to move the player on permanently and Lotio is also ready to include an obligation to buy in the arrangement as well.

“Lotito hasn’t yet digested Mason Greenwood ‘s failure to arrive in the summer transfer market. Greenwood remains an obsession of Lotito.

“It cannot be ruled out that the president could make an attempt in January to convince Manchester United to interrupt the loan to Getafe and turn him over to Lazio, perhaps also establishing a right or obligation of redemption close to 15 million.”

Lazio can offer the prospect of Champions League football, something Getafe cannot and that could make things interesting.