Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Marc Guehi in January

Neither Manchester United nor Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make a move for Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi, in the January transfer window.

Footballinsider has been informed by well-placed sources that a deal now looks “impossible” and the 23 year old defender is now expected to stay at the Eagles until at least the summer.

United have had defensive issues all season between long-term injuries and poor form that has seen the club leak goals like a sieve.

A recent example of this major weakness being brutally exposed was the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The apparent falling out between Raphael Varane and Erik ten Hag, has also seen the World Cup winning defender drop down the pecking order and a move away from Old Trafford is becoming increasingly likely for the Frenchman.

Consequently the side from Old Trafford have been heavily linked to centre backs such as Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio.

However, one name that also won’t go away, is that of Marc Guehi.

The Peoples Person has recently relayed that United have made the English defender their “number one target” to bolster their defence. For the defender’s part, he is also seen as open to such a move by the season’s end.

Apparently, the south London side value Guehi at £60m and the Red Devils were prepared to go up to £45m to secure the former Chelsea player’s signature.

The Palace defender has certainly enjoyed a meteoric rise as he has had a very strong season to date and firmly put his name in the mix to be one of England’s starting centre backs at this summer’s Euros in France.

The defender has made 17 appearances this season for Palace and become a mainstay of the defence. Since making his debut for the Three Lions in March 2022, the centre back has played nine times for his country and is likely to keep his place if he continues his fine form. (All statistics from transfermarkt.com)

Whilst a January move seems unlikely, it appears that United may be busier in January than first expected. Ten Hag poured cold water on the idea of a busy window by stating the club was unlikely to make big additions.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that “Ten Hag mentioned in an interview with United We Stand that he doesn’t expect any movement in the January transfer window. What I can tell you is this is kind of ‘lying’. Of course I don’t say that in a negative way but in a positive way”.

Therefore, whilst Guehi may be an improbable addition in the winter market, the club is certainly sending out mixed signals to how busy they will be. United fans will need to wait and see if the rising English star is a genuine target and what sort of impact he can have in the Euros this coming June.