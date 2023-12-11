Manchester United finalise list of five players they want to sell in January



Manchester United’s season could go from bad to worse after losing to Bournemouth as Bayern Munich and Liverpool are up next.

The way in which the heads dropped against the Cherries again brought to light the systemic issues with the squad that will remain as they are regardless of the manager.

Therefore, another clearout is on its way, with January being the first step towards it.

Manchester Evening News reports that United have finalised a list of five players they want to make available in the January window.

They contain some usual suspects, as well as some names which show how quick their decline has been this season.

These five players are- Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek.

The club is aware that shifting them in January, especially with their high wages, is going to be a tall task, so due diligence is being done in advance of next summer.

The case of every player on this list is justified to some extent.

Martial’s time at United will wind up in the summer anyway, with recent reports indicating that the club don’t intend to activate his option to extend it by a year.

Jadon Sancho’s exile from the first team and subsequent refusal to apologise effectively drew the curtains on his United career as well.

Van de Beek never truly got going at United, not even under the manager he played his best football with and then injuries got the best of him.

The case of Varane and Casemiro is a bit more curious and speaks more about the winds of change blowing at United this season, along with their flawed transfer policy.

Both players played a key role in last season’s success but seemed to have fallen off a cliff this year. It was understandable since they arguably have already played the best football of their career in Spain.

Varane is completely out of favour amid reports of unrest with Ten Hag and has been leapfrogged by Jonny Evans in the pecking order.

Casemiro’s situation is not that extreme but before his injury, he looked like the player who no longer deserves the marquee contract he signed at United.

It would be a huge boost to United’s wage bill if they manage to shift these non-performing assets but with their wages, it’s easier said than done.

