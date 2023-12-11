Manchester United offer to “double” Ronald Araujo’s wages



Manchester United have reportedly offered an enormous financial package to Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo, which would see the Uruguayan international “double” his current wages should he accept the move.

A report by Ferran Martinez (Mundo Deportivo) contends every major club in Europe, bar Real Madrid, are thought to have “investigated” Araujo as a possibility.

Bayern Munich are considered the primary drivers behind a blockbuster move, with Martinez believing the German giants are “going all out” for the centre-back.

Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, is even believed to have personally told Araujo of the club’s desire to secure his services on a phone call.

A fee in the region of €100 million is vaunted in the report by Martinez, who indicates Bayern would be willing to pay such an amount, given the knee injury suffered by Matthis de Ligt last month.

A report by The Peoples Person had indicated United were also in the hunt for Araujo, whose potent pairing of pace and power makes him an ideal candidate to play alongside Lisandro Martinez (when the Argentine returns from injury).

Raphael Varane appears to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, while Harry Maguire has impressively re-established himself in the first eleven in the Frenchman’s place. Despite the English international’s good form, which saw Maguire win the Premier League Player of the Month for November, neither defender appears to be the long-term solution at centre-back for Erik ten Hag, however, as explained in greater detail here.

As such, a “mega money” move for Araujo was reported to be an option for United. Nonetheless, the Peoples Person’s reporter believed this to be fanciful, with the Barcelona defender not interested in leaving the La Liga giants under any circumstances.

This assessment was today corroborated in Martinez’s report, which reveals that “money doesn’t matter to Araujo”, and the Uruguayan “feels very good” at Barcelona.

The interest in Araujo is considered standard practice by officials at Camp Nou, given the defender’s combination of quality and age. They are not thought to be overly worried by the reported interest, given Araujo’s current contract runs until 2026, having put pen to paper on the new deal last season.

Martinez contends the club do concede Araujo may be “tempted with great offers” elsewhere, however.

Consequently, a move to Old Trafford appears on the less likely side, despite the significant financial benefits United were reported to be willing to offer the defender. Ten Hag will have to continue looking elsewhere for his new defensive jewel.

