Manchester United’s loan move for Mathys Tel rejected



Manchester United have reportedly seen a loan offer for Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel, rejected as the club seeks to buttress their attacking unit in January.

Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports) reveals United made an enquiry about the possibility of a loan deal for Tel, and they were not the only side to do so. “No chance” was the response from Bayern, Plettenberg contends.

💎 News Mathys #Tel: The 18 y/o has decided to stay at FC Bayern this winter. ➡️ Many clubs inquired about a loan, including Manchester United, but no chance

➡️ He wants to stay with Bayern, learning from Kane, and trusts in more playing time under Thomas Tuchel. 100%… pic.twitter.com/1AeLffRUn5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2023

Instead, Tel is thought to be happy remaining at the Allianz Arena, where he is enjoying working under Thomas Tuchel and learning from Harry Kane.

The forward has has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists this season for the German giants, in only 840 minutes of football – this equates to a goal contribution every 70 minutes.

Given the French starlet is only eighteen years of age, these are seriously impressive returns. But they make sense for a player whose trajectory has been sky high for many years now.

Tel was signed by Bayern Munich last summer from Rennes, for a fee in the region of £25 million. The forward was 17 at the time, and yet to score a senior goal. Yet the money is already looking like a bargain.

United fans were privy to Tel’s abilities earlier in the season, with the Frenchman scoring Bayern’s fourth as the German giants beat Ten Hag’s side 4-3 in the Champions League opener.

Given United’s struggles in front of goal since this point, further recruitment up front in January appears a necessity.

Anthony Martial is reportedly available for sale with the club not planning to extend his contract (which expires next summer) such is their indifference to the player, while Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score a league goal this season.

Five goals in five Champions League games tells a different story for the Danish striker (as does seven goals in eight for Denmark in the Euros Qualifiers), but Hojlund clearly needs more help up front as he continues to acclimate to the rigours of English football.

United will have to look elsewhere than Tel for this much-needed help in the final third, however, with the French forward set to continue his meteoric rise in Germany.

