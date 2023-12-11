Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial miss Man United training ahead of Bayern Munich clash



Manchester United attacking duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were absent from training ahead of the club’s clash against Bayern Munich.

In order to advance to the next round of the Champions League, United need to beat Bayern on Tuesday and hope that the FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray game ends in a draw.

According to The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, both Rashford and Martial were not part of the group that trained at Carrington today.

The explanation for the pair’s non-involvement is that they are ill.

Rashford and Martial absent from training. Both are unwell. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 11, 2023

Luckhurst’s report was confirmed by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

No Rashford or Martial in training for #MUFC ahead of Bayern. Both out with illness. Lindelof is back. pic.twitter.com/rFowtjtunY — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 11, 2023

During United’s last game vs. Bournemouth, Rashford started on the bench for the second match in a row- at the moment, the Englishman seems to have lost his place in the starting XI to Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Rashford came on in the final stages of the game but did not have the desired impact as United were thoroughly beaten 3-0 by the Cherries at Old Trafford.

Against Andoni Iraola’s men, Martial was given the nod by Ten Hag to lead the line ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Frenchman, like most of his teammates, was poor. Martial was booed off the pitch by United supporters when he was taken off.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United bosses have already made the decision to part ways with Martial this summer.

His contract is about to expire and the one-year extension option will not be triggered. The goalscorer is set to leave the club as a free agent unless suitable offers arrive in January.

More positively, is that Victor Lindelof trained.

During his presser, Ten Hag expressed doubts about the Swede’s fitness. Lindelof did not play against Bournemouth. In his absence, Luke Shaw partnered Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils’ backline.

As per Tyrone Marshall, Lisandro Martinez also participated in the collective group training session but soon after retreated to do his own individual drills as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Competitive rondos at #mufc training. Rashford and Martial missing as both ill. Martinez took part in start of session but now training on his own as he continues recovery from injury #mufc pic.twitter.com/2VsjiqXGLK — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) December 11, 2023

It seems that it won’t be long until the World Cup winner makes a sensational return to action.

