Marcus Rashford “at the heart” of player unrest toward Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s shocking home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend ensured their turbulent start to the Premier League season continued.

United’s inconsistent form has left Erik ten Hag under major pressure at Old Trafford and the latest defeat represents one of the worst of his tenure.

Players have struggled to find any kind of form since the start of the campaign and look devoid of any confidence more often than not.

The poor start has led to rumours of dressing room unrest with Ten Hag struggling to keep control of his underperforming stars.

As reported by Football Insider, Marcus Rashford is said to be one of those unhappy with Ten Hag’s methods, and is said to be “at the heart of” the dressing room revolt against the manager.

“Sources told Football Insider that Rashford does not like the style of play implemented by the Dutchman (Ten Hag) and is not a fan of his training methods,” reports the outlet.

Rashford has found himself playing from the unfavoured right flank before his poor form eventually demoted him to the bench for the last two league games.

Having scored just twice in all competitions for United this season, Rashford’s form is a far cry from the 30 goal return he produced last time out.

The exile of his good friend Jadon Sancho has also been cited as a reason for Rashford discontent with the 26-year-old “disillusioned” with Ten Hag’s treatment of the former Dortmund man.

Ten Hag has consistently denied the rumours of disgruntlement in the group but needs to get a grip of the players who look like they are starting to down tools once more.

It isn’t the first time in the last decade that players appear to be giving up, which has ultimately ending up costing the manager his job.

Ten Hag arguably faces the biggest week of his career to date at United with Bayern Munich visiting Old Trafford tomorrow (Tuesday) before a trip to Anfield on Sunday.