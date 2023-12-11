Scott McTominay admits “it’s been toxic” at Manchester United



Scott McTominay has admitted “it’s been toxic at times” at Manchester United under previous managers.

Speaking alongside manager Erik ten Hag at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Bayern Munich clash, the United midfielder was asked how much responsibility the players should take for the failure of several successive managers at Old Trafford.

“It is the players responsibility. We know that as well. We have big characters in the dressing room.

“It’s not been like other managers when it’s been toxic at times. The players are very much behind the manager,” he replied.

The Scotsman was also asked how close he came to leaving United in the summer.

“There is always speculation,” he admitted.

“It was always a case of work hard. The faith in the manager has been massive for me, it is about repaying him.”

The midfielder was also asked his opinion on why the team is so inconsistent.

“We know the inconsistences we’ve had, the schedule is relentless. We have spoken as a group. The schedule is relentless, we can’t blame it on the backload of fixtures.

“Every team is super athletic, a lot of the time we need to match that and more. We need to get together sometimes. It needs to come from the players. It is finding that consistency and balance.”

Ten Hag’s comments at the same press conference are available here.

United face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford at 8pm tomorrow knowing that anything other than a win will see them crash out of all European competition at the first hurdle this season.