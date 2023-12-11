Swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Raphinha on the cards



Manchester United put in arguably their worst display of the season thus far, succumbing to an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag looks to be on borrowed time at the moment with his team struggling for goals, scoring the least number among the first 14 sides in the English top flight.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford looks like a shadow of his former self while Anthony Martial looks to have no future at the club.

United need goals

New recruit Rasmus Hojlund is yet to open his account in 12 Premier League appearances while Antony has 0 goals and assists. To add to the team’s woes, Jadon Sancho remains banished for his misdemeanor.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe might not make it in time to affect United’s transfer dealings in January and hence moving players is the only way the 20-time English league champions can strengthen during the winter transfer window.

The English giants are open to selling the exiled winger with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus linked with a move. Now as per Spanish publication SPORT, the Reds are contemplating a swap deal with Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were linked with a loan move for the Englishman considering their financial struggles but a swap deal involving Raphinha could be their best shot at getting the England international.

“(Ten Hag) knows that no one is going to pay the 85 million that United invested in that day, he has proposed exchanging players with Barcelona.

“Manchester puts Sancho and Barça puts Raphinha, two players who once cost the same.”

Swap deal

Deco, the current Barca sports director and former agent of the Brazilian winger will have the final say on this deal as per the report.

The 26-year-old star has two goals and five assists in 15 games this campaign and recorded 10 strikes and 12 assists last term, including netting against Ten Hag’s team in the Europa League.

Not great numbers but certainly more than what the former Manchester City academy star has managed in United’s colours.

The Peoples Person had also reported about the possibility of a swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen.

Ten Hag is desperate to remove toxicity from the dressing room and moving on Sancho will be a step in the right direction. Whether it will be a player exchange or a straight sale remains to be seen.