Academy Match Report: Manchester United u19s 0-2 Bayern Munich u19s



Manchesster United u19s hosted Bayern Munich for their last group stage match of the UEFA Youth League.

After a defeat last time out in atrocious conditions in Turkey, United went into the match with no chance of qualifying to the knockout stages.

United looked bright early on with some clever play down the left wing starting with Victor Musa but James Nolan’s cross into the box could only find a Bayern defender.

Just before the 10th minute mark, United captain Willy Kambwala almost gifted the visitors a goal with a poor pass at the back but Bayern couldn’t take advantage to beat Elyh Harrison.

Bayern did take the lead though in the 25th minute through Spaniard Javier Fernandez, who was snapped up from Atletico Madrid last January.

The midfielder pounced on another loose pass at the back from United as Harrison put Ruben Curley in a precarious position allowing Fernandez to steal and slot into an open net.

Bayern’s physical dominance allowed them to control the midfield throughout the first half and kept the score at 0-1 going into the break.

Ashton Missin was introduced at the restart and made an instant impact with his high pressure to win possession before playing through Ethan Wheatley, but the striker’s attempt was straight down the middle for an easy save.

Five minutes later, United were scrambling to clear Bayern’s corner and could only get it out to Adam Aznou at the edge of the box to strike and force a great save from Harrison.

The second half was a bit more even between the two sides as they exchanged half chances throughout, but it was Bayern who ultimately doubled their lead through Michael Scott.

The winger’s rocket of a shot from 20 yards out took a slight deflection off Louis Jackson, which left Harrison with no chance to keep it out.

The match ended 0-2 to the German side, which secured second place for them but left United crashing out in last place. A contrast to the u18s domestic affairs, as they continue to lead the Premier League North undefeated and are next up on Saturday away to Everton.

United: Harrison, Ogunneye (Mantato 83), Jackson, Kambwala, Nolan, Fitzgerald, Curley (McAllister 71), Sharpe (Missin 46), Oyedele (Scanlon 71), Musa (Biancheri 83), Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Kingdon

