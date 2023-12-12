Casemiro’s shock “desire” to play for Bayern Munich



A shock report from Brazilian media suggests Casemiro wants to move to Bayern Munich just as Manchester United prepare to face the German giants in a pivotal Champions League match.

Jorge Nicola, a Brazilian journalist speaking on his YouTube channel, reveals sources close to Casemiro have indicated they see a “great desire” in the midfielder to switch Manchester for Bavaria. The 31-year old is set to lead his country for the first time in a major tournament (Copa America 2024) this summer and will be desperate to be in as strong form as possible in prepation.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian captain has struggled at the centre of Erik ten Hag’s team this season, often cutting a forlorn and isolated figure at the base of an imbalanced midfield unit. While the stuctural issues in Ten Hag’s tactical set-up are at fault, so too is Casemiro, who has displayed a shockingly low level at times.

Casemiro was ruled out with a serious hamstring injury at the beginning of November, after having returned from international duty with an impairment. The expected timeline of his return was placed after in the new year, meaning the midfielder would likely miss the crucial Christmas run-in.

It speaks to the reversal in form Casemiro has displayed this year, compared to his imperious displays last season, that there was little furore from the United fanbase over this unfortunate injury, however.

Last year, the 31-year old was a transformative figure for United’s fortunes; arguably the most influential player on and off the pitch. This effect was demonstrated most aptly by his match-winning performance against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup win last season, which saw Casemiro score the opening goal, as United won their first piece of silverware in six years.

Yet, a mere nine months on, reports suggest the Brazilian could be available for transfer in January, with United keen on a “major clear-out” to help streamline a bloated squad. How quickly things change in football.

Bayern Munich have held a long-standing interest in acquiring a new defensive midfielder, having come close to signing João Palhinha from Fulham in the final hours of the transfer window. The midfield structure Thomas Tuchel employs – a 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot, alongisde Joshua Kimmich – is a dream for a strong defensive midfielder.

The Bundesliga club were expected to return for the Portuguese international in January, though he did agree a new deal at Craven Cottage a few weeks after his move to the Allianz Arena failed to transpire.

Indeed, there has even been talk of Premier League clubs entering the race for Palhinha’s services in January, with Bayern’s interest thought to be cooling. A piece by The Peoples Person covered reports suggest even United may be interested in Palhinha, as a potential replacement for Casemiro!

As such, a move for an experienced Brazilian international with impeccable Champions League experience, plying his trade for a club who wish for him to depart, may make sense for Bayern.

If that same midfielder was then reported to have a “great desire” to join them, it could quickly become a no-brainer for the German club.

