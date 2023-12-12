Confirmed Man United XI vs Bayern Munich: Marcus Rashford not in side, Raphael Varane starts



Raphael Varane is a surprise inclusion for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side tonight in their must-win Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.

He will partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

Diogo Dalot will play right back and Luke Shaw left back, with Andre Onana in goal.

The midfield trio remains unchanged from the one that was humiliated by Bournemouth on Saturday.

This means Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay sit behind captain Bruno Fernandes.

Up front, there is no Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in the squad. The pair have not been training due to illness.

Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho provide United’s cutting edge.

The absence of Rashford and Martial, added to that of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho, plus Donny van de Beek’s non-registration, leaves United very short of senior options on the bench.

Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon are the defensive reinforcements.

The midfield reinforcements of Dan Gore, Hannibal and Kobbie Mainoo are all under 21s.

The forward options, Facu Pellistri and Joe Hugill, are also youngsters.

Facing one of Europe’s elite clubs with so many absentees and needing to win is a daunting task for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.