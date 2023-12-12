Eric Bailly could be set for stunning return to England after Besiktas nightmare

Eric Bailly could soon be on his way back to English shores after a disastrous spell at Besiktas.

This is the opinion of Turkish journalist, Gökmen Özcan, who on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Ivorian has “suitors” from England.

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Aboubakar'a Arabistan'dan; Rosier'e Fransa'dan, Bailly'e de İngiltere'den talipler var. Ghezzal için en önemli seçenek Katar… Onana'yla kiralık olarak Süper Lig ve Fransa 2. Ligi'nden ilgilenen kulüpler var. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) December 11, 2023

Since leaving United in the summer, the centre back has had a torrid time in Turkey.

The Ivory Coast international has only made eight appearances for the club, clocking just 537 minutes. However, it seems the Turkish side have seen enough. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

The Peoples Person relayed yesterday that the club who sit fifth in the Turkish Super lig “have taken the controversial step to remove Bailly from the senior squad, citing incompatibilities within the first team and poor performance as the reasons for the move”.

In typical chaotic Bailly nature the player also managed to get injured in his first game for the club and also got into an inappropriate bust-up with his own teammate last month, which saw him withdrawn from the action at half time.

Strangest of all must be the 29 year old’s bizarre claim that he is being harassed by a football agent who is said to have placed a curse on the player.

Under such circumstances, it is curious that any English club would have any interest in bringing back the former Villareal player to England.

Whilst there might not be many Premier League teams who would want such a high maintenance player on their books, Fulham were heavily linked to him in the summer window so could be an option.

It would be ironic if the defender’s career is thrown a lifeline by an English club when the Ivorian has criticised Manchester United for favouring English players over foreign ones.

Speaking in 2022 Bailly claimed, “the club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance”.

The future of Eric Bailly probably won’t change the footballing landscape but wherever he goes, there will surely be a story or two to follow.