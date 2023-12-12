Fabrizio Romano: Donny van de Beek will depart Old Trafford in January



Donny van de Beek is set to depart Manchester United on loan in January, according to a report by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Dutch midfielder was subject to multiple approaches by European clubs seeking to secure his services on a six-month loan deal.

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Talks are advancing. Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for decision soon — Donny will leave United. pic.twitter.com/iwipngLaD3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2023

Romano believes Eintracht Frankfurt “lead the race” to sign Van de Beek, but indicates Girona are also in the picture.

Frankfurt are currently in 7th place in Bundesliga with a long gap between them and fourth. They have already qualified from their Europa Conference League group, however, and would therefore be able to offer Van de Beek the prospect of European football in the second half of the season.

Girona, by comparison, are not in any continental competitions.

Nevertheless, they do sensationally sit atop the Liga table, following their emphatic 4-2 win over Barcelona on the weekend. The Spanish side are thought to be offering “different conditions” than Frankfurt at this stage, which Romano believes puts the German club in the driving seat.

This means the Frankfurt are likely offering a more financially lucrative package to United; either through a loan fee or agreeing to cover a higher percentage of Van de Beek’s wages.

What Romano is in doubt about, however, is that “Donny will leave United” in January.

The former Ajax star has only played two minutes of Premier League football this season, having fallen to the bottom of the midfield pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has even acknowledged Van de Beek “has to play” for the sake of his own career, implying Ten Hag would be happy to see the midfielder depart in January in the search of more consistent minutes.

United are also reported to be planning a busy window this January and, therefore, any outbound transfers – which would help the club financially – would be welcome.

A loan move in the winter window appears to be the best option for both the player and his club.

