Getafe express intent to sign Mason Greenwood permanently



Getafe have signalled their intent to sign Mason Greenwood on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer.

The president of the La Liga side, Angel Torres, revealed to Cadena SER the club’s plan to “buy” the forward in the summer.

👔 Ángel Torres, presidente del @GetafeCF 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "Con Greenwood no solo nos planteamos que siga un año más, sino comprarlo" 🇪🇸👉 Pide que Borja Mayoral y David Soria vayan con la @SEFutbol en marzo 🎙️ @OscarEgido pic.twitter.com/y8oq8rrzH9 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) December 12, 2023

Translation: “With Greenwood, we are not planning on him staying another year but we also want to buy him.”

Previous reports had indicated the La Liga side would wait until April before re-approaching Old Trafford officials over the prospect of securing Greenwood’s long-term future at the club.

The forward has settled well into life in the Spanish capital, scoring four goals and providing three assists in thirteen appearances. His recent strike against Almeria was particularly eye-catching.

The Getafe coaching staff are happy with his progress, believing the 22-year old’s fitness and match sharpness will only reach optimal levels in January. As such, there is hope at the club that Greenwood is just getting started in Spain, and will kick on even further with more goals and assists in the second half of the season.

On a personal level, Greenwood is thought to be equally content in his new surroundings, happy with a quieter style of life and far less media attention than in England.

Getafe will be hoping this combination of factors prove influential in shaping Greenwood’s long-term decisions.

The forward’s performances have caused a number of sides across Europe to take notice, with many angling to secure Greenwood’s services in the summer, when his current loan deal with Getafe expires. La Liga rivals, Real Sociedad, are one such team, with reports describing them as ‘front runners‘ for the 22-year old.

Lazio are another side with a firm interest. The Serie A side almost landed Greenwood in the summer, but the move broke down in the final moments of the summer window. Their president, Claudi Lotito, is thought to want to rectify this missed opportunity next summer.

This growing interest in Greenwood may therefore have been what drove the Getafe president to speak so candidly about his desires to see the forward remain at his club permanently.

In a recent trip to a local hospital, Torres explained in detail his club’s position on Greenwood, and their dealings with United.

“We have not talked about price. We have talked about looking at the situation and seeing what they propose because there has also been a change of shareholding there at Manchester (United). But we are still happy with the meetings and with the videoconferences we have with them.

“It is still too early to consider either continuing for one more season or that they will propose a price and we will commit the whole (of the contract) because we have a percentage and to buy the rest. I believe a lot (in Greenwood).

“From here, we continue to work periodically, we continue to meet with Manchester (United) to see if they are happy. The truth is that they are happy with the treatment, not only from the fans of Getafe, but also from the whole Spain. Now we have to keep on defending him. He didn’t play for 16 months and I think that in January, February he will be able to get the rhythm. He will give us satisfaction.”

