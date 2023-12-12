Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw look doubtful for Liverpool game



Manchester United failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after losing their fourth group game, this time a 0-1 loss at the hands of table toppers Bayern Munich.

The result mean United finished fourth with only four points, their worst display in Europe’s premier competition in 18 years.

The Bundesliga champions played well within themselves but yet emerged triumphant with the hosts hardly creating a noteworthy chance.

Injury woes worsen

Manager Erik ten Hag’s lack of any clear plan and his poor recruitment over two seasons has not helped matters either.

Injuries have also hampered the team and it looks like things could get even worse ahead of the team’s visit to Anfield to play Liverpool.

Considering the form the Red Devils have been in, fans have been dreading this occasion and now they might have to contend with two more injuries.

Harry Maguire, who has arguably been the club’s best defender during this difficult period, pulled up in the first half due to a groin injury.

He tried to play on but could not with Jonny Evans replacing him. United are already without Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

Luke Shaw did not emerge for the second half with the club’s official website claiming he was feeling his hamstring at the break.

Not good news ahead of Liverpool test

Both England internationals will be assessed before the manager arrives at a decision. But if it is indeed a groin and hamstring injury, they usually take time to heal.

Diogo Dalot had to play on the left-side of defence during the second 45 minutes. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were also not part of the matchday squad.

United are already without skipper Bruno Fernandes for the game at the weekend, after the Portuguese picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently top of the league and are in great form. United fans remember last season’s disastrous away day. Is history about to repeat itself? Hopefully not.