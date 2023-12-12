Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Bayern Munich 0-1 at Old Trafford tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- No serious efforts to save as United finally showed some compactness. Couldn’t have done much for Coman’s effort as he ran through unmarked.

Diogo Dalot 6- Defended well at the back post after some eyebrows were raised on his inclusion over Wan-Bissaka. Some surging runs in attack.

Raphael Varane 7- A good and composed return to the team as he played with confidence and authority.

Harry Maguire 7- Was having another good game before an apparent groin injury forced him off in the first half. Sign of his turnaround that Old Trafford applauded him off. Nervous wait ahead.

Luke Shaw 7- Was United’s biggest attacking threat as he tested Neuer with a stinging drive from outside the box before he was subbed off due to another injury.

Scott McTominay 4- Another game where midfield balance was sacrificed for his goalscoring. Doesn’t do much else as he was no match for Kimmich and Goretzka.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Not completely at fault for an absent midfield as he is the lone warrior there with McTominay looking to score goals. Bypassed easily.

Antony 5- Started brightly but was squeezed out of the game as Bayern exerted possession and control.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Tried to account for the midfield imbalance by being all over the place which in turn took him away from the goal where he’s at his most dangerous.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Fashioned some good opportunities for himself with some enterprising play but ultimately couldn’t make any count.

Rasmus Hojlund 4- Looked overmatched against Upamecano and Min-Jae despite his best efforts. He’s being asked to play like a finished product which he’s not. Victim of United’s shoddy recruitment but unfortunately he doesn’t look ready to regularly lead the line at United right now.

Substitutes:

Jonny Evans 6- Was called for duty earlier than he would have expected when Maguire came off. Acquitted himself well against Kane.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5- Came on for Shaw at half-time and he’s a player who’s irreplaceable at United. Ball progression and chance creation immediately suffered.

Hannibal 6- Subbed on to add energy to an ailing midfield but didn’t make much impact.

Facundo Pellistri 5- Once Bayern scored, this was never a game for him as there were no spaces to run into. Limited player right now only subbed on due to Ten Hag’s lack of options.

Kobbie Mainoo 7- Immediately breathed some enthusiasm into the midfield with a strong tackle and switch of play. No eyebrows should be raised if he starts against Liverpool.

Manager Erik ten Hag 4- The definition of insanity is trying the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Another game with an empty midfield, but this time issues compounded with two injuries and a toothless attack. It’s a project, but are there signs of progress?

