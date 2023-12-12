Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: five things to watch out for



It all comes down to this. After a solitary win in five matches, Manchester United’s Champions League destiny is out of their hands but they still have to do their part.

A win against Bayern Munich is not just wanted, it’s needed. Nothing less will do. Even still, they would need to rely on a draw in the other game between Galatasaray and Copenhagen to go through.

Here are five things to watch out for as United’s final stand in the Champions League kicks off tonight:

Wounded lion vs Weak prey?

It is a sign of how these two teams are matched mentally that when Bayern inexplicably lost 5-1 to Frankfurt on the weekend, the first reaction was that United are in trouble.

On the other hand, when Bournemouth scored the first against United, the full-time whistle might as well have blown in the fourth minute because heads always drop at the club at the first sign of distress.

Therefore, Bayern’s loss comes at the worst possible time for United because the Bundesliga champions are now itching for a reaction. It is no longer a dead rubber for them.

They say a wounded lion is a dangerous beast. Bayern is exactly that right now. Brittle United need to find some semblance of consistency to avoid looking like a weak prey. Speaking of consistency…

Which Onana will turn up?

Andre Onana’s United career can be perfectly divided into two extremes. He has either been irresistible and world-class, or a walking calamity.

United’s inconsistencies can be summed up by their goalkeeper’s form. Ironically, their only win in the tournament came due to an Onana penalty save, but the reason that that is their only win of the season is because of the Cameroonian too.

He single-handedly cost United a win in Turkey which would have left their destiny in their own hands and it was not the first time that has happened.

Erik ten Hag will hope the “other” version of Onana appears for this game because the margin for errors is now non-existent.

The Dane’s European playground

Rasmus Hojlund’s case is pretty similar to Andre Onana’s, but the Dane hasn’t been atrocious in any game so far. His duality is limited to the competition he plays in.

It is a barely believable fact that UCL’s top scorer is yet to score in the Premier League. The chaos and end-to-end football in Europe suit the energetic striker to a tee as he has made the world aware of his immense potential in the Champions League.

As long as he is doing things right, the goals will naturally follow in all competitions. Till then, Europe is his playground and if he wants to extend his playtime, United need him to stand up and deliver in this fixture.

Looking for Kobbie

Kobbie Mainoo’s remarkable debut start for the club seems like a fever dream at this point. The youngster hasn’t seen consistent first-team minutes after that memorable debut performance and with questions asked of Ten Hag’s absent midfield, it’s a curious decision, to say the least.

Of course, Ten Hag might be protecting the teenager from too much exposure, too soon, but it is in the need of the hour that world-class players made. Mainoo undoubtedly has that potential and there is no bigger stage than Old Trafford under the lights in a Champions League fixture against European royalty.

Amrabat has started showing spurts of form, while McTominay’s goalscoring is clearly valued by Ten Hag above the imbalance it causes in midfield. Therefore, it is unlikely that Mainoo will start, but some minutes on the pitch are warranted.

A week from hell begins

Bayern Munich are a formidable force, but United matched up fairly well at Allianz Arena before individual mistakes cost them again.

However, such is fate’s cruel game with United that after losing to Bournemouth, Bayern is the “more convenient” opponent. A trip to Anfield follows after that game in a week that is straight from hell.

Of course, big games and marquee oppositions are sometimes exactly what’s needed to galvanise a struggling group. However, nothing this group of players have shown so far proves that they relish a big game or adversity.

Anfield has been the burial ground for many United manager post-Sir Alex. Ten Hag’s job security doesn’t seem like a concern now but after potentially three embarrassments in a week, nobody knows.

