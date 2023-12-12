Manchester United Women head back to Malta for Winter training camp

Manchester United Women are heading back to Malta in January for their winter training camp.

Whilst there, they will face dutch side PSV Eindhoven in a friendly, two days after they touch down.

Malta is home to official club partners ‘Visit Malta’ and one of the oldest and largest supporters clubs outside of Manchester.

The squad had a successful training camp there last January where they beat local side Birkirkara.

Manager, Marc Skinner, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the wonderful island of Malta this January.”

He continued: “After such a warm welcome last year, we cannot wait to play in front of our great Maltese fans, against a top side in the form of PSV.

“My players and staff are really looking forward to a few days of hard work on the pitch, and enjoying Malta’s excellent hospitality off it.”

The game against PSV has been scheduled for Friday 5 January 2024, kicking off at 18:00 local time at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola.

Tickets are priced at just 2 Euros each, with all proceeds going to the Dar Bjorn ALS charity.

They are now on sale through United’s website.

United have two home games left before the winter break as they take on Leicester in the Conti Cup on Thursday followed by Liverpool on Sunday.

They will have a busy second half to the season as they try to keep up with the top three in the WSL and hope to progress in both the FA Cup and Conti Cup.