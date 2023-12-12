Mario Basler claims Bayern Munich would never sign a player like Jadon Sancho

Former Bayern Munich player, Mario Basler, has claimed that the German champions would never sign a player like Jadon Sancho.

The German legend, who scored in the famous 1999 Champions League final between the two sides, asserted that the English winger has “an attitude problem” and for this reason, Bayern would not go near him (source: The Sun).

Sancho has been exiled from the Manchester United first team since his public fall out with coach Erik ten Hag.

Resultingly, there has been a state of confusion over what the future holds for the player. The 23 year old has been linked to a raft of European giants such as Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus. It has even been suggested that the English winger may harbour a secret desire to stay at the club.

Nonetheless, Basler is convinced Bayern would never be interested in a player like Sancho. He commented, “Bayern are very strict and, when they sign a player, his personality will have to fit in with the club”. It is safe to say United have not been so rigorous in this regard.

The Bayern and German legend went on state, “Sancho may be a good footballer but Bayern would not sign him because he’s not what they look for in a person. Sancho was already a troublemaker in Dortmund. His attitude is a problem and he has to change it”.

As Basler suggests, the Englishman has history with this type of behaviour. Despite a rich vein of form in Germany, his disciplinary problems while at Dortmund were well documented. This extended from breaking COVID rules by getting a haircut at home in 2020, to missing training.

The Peoples Person has also recently relayed that the England international has missed multiple training sessions since being banished from the first team at Carrington, despite receiving full pay.

The former midfielder also took a swipe at Sancho’s current club’s status in the game. “In 1999 they had a terrific squad but that’s over now! And it will be tough to get back to those heights”, he claimed.

Basler also taunted that in his home country of Germany, United are no longer considered the biggest name in England.

The former Germany international attested this is down to the lack of league titles and a series of managerial changes.

Sancho’s future is much discussed, yet never seems to get less murky. The winger will certainly need to convince top clubs that his attitude is much better than Basler suggests, even if it seems unlikely Bayern would believe him.