Mary Earps nominated for Sports Personality of the Year

Mary Earps has been shortlisted as one of this years’s contenders for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The six contenders were announced today ahead of next week’s show, taking place at Media City on December 19th.

The nomination comes just weeks after Earps was crowned BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Earps was one of England’s standout players as they reached the World Cup final, where they were narrowly beaten by Spain despite Earps saving a penalty.

She played every minute of their seven matches, conceding only four goals and keeping three clean sheets which helped her win the World Cup’s Golden Glove.

The Fifa Best Women’s Goalkeeper finished fifth in the voting for the Ballon d’Or and was voted England Women’s Player of the Year for 2022-2023.

The United shot-stopper was an integral part of the squad as England won the inaugural Women’s Finalissima with a penalty shootout defeat of Brazil in April.

For United, Earps has played every minute of every WSL game they have ever been a part of and was a key player in last season’s second place finish and FA cup run which took them to the final.

Earps picked up the golden Glove in the WSL as she kept 14 clean sheets, the most anyone has ever achieved in the league.

However, Earps faces tough competition on the night as she is pitted against Stuart Broad, who retired from cricket on a high earlier this year, and heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson Thompson.

Also in the running is wheelchair tennis player, Alfie Hewett, golfer, Rory McIlroy and jockey, Frankie Dettori.

Voting will take place during the show on BBC One on Tuesday, 19 December.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present the 70th edition of the annual awards.