Match Report: Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich

Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, thereby sealing their elimination from European competition.

Almost immediately after kick-off, Bayern showed their intent to silence the home team as Harry Kane raced down the right wing and sent a through ball across the face of the goal, only to be ruled offside.

While United attempted to play out from the back after recovering possession, they struggled to get the ball out of their own half due to Bayern’s aggressive marking.

Antony showed his desire to make an impact, threading some decent passes to Scott McTominay before releasing a shot on the edge of the box that sailed over the crossbar.

On the 10-minute mark, Kane got his first clear scoring opportunity, unleashing a grounded shot on the edge of the box that Andre Onana managed to grab control of.

Following more domination in possession, Bayern threatened the United goalmouth once again two minutes later, with Noussair Mazraoui sending a threatening ball into the box, however none of his teammates were there to make the shot.

Bayern continued to bombard United’s goalmouth, winning a corner that the home side struggled to clear.

Once United managed to get the ball out of the penalty area, Joshua Kimmich took a long-range shot that forced a save from Onana.

Clearly, United would need to compose themselves and get a grip on the game if they hope to have any chance of walking away with a result and give themselves any hope of qualifying for the round of 16.

Finally, in the 19th minute, United managed to seize control, with Bruno Fernandes threading a dangerous through ball to Hojlund in the box which Neuer dived to grab a hold of.

In the 24th minute, United launched a rapid counter-attack, with Luke Shaw unleashing a thunderous shot from distance to force a corner.

Unfortunately for the home fans, United’s corner was easily dealt with by the visitors.

26 minutes in, Leroy Sane was through on goal, burning a hole through the centre of United’s defence. But Harry Maguire was able to swoop in and block his sight of goal.

While Sane tried to pick out Jamal Musiala, Diogo Dalot beat the forward to the ball, clearing it out of danger.

In the 30th minute, United earned a free kick, with Fernandes lining up to take the shot.

Fernandes’ shot, while precise, nicked the top of the wall, earning United a corner.

While Antony’s corner was a decent one, none of the United players in the box could connect.

Kane launched a quick counter-attack, and while Sane sent a threatening cross into the box, it was Maguire who once again cleared the danger, this time with a header.

Just eight minutes from half time, Maguire kicked the ball out and clutched at his groin, immediately raising concern among the United bench.

Unable to continue, Maguire was replaced by Jonny Evans.

The match remained goalless as the half-time whistle blew.

While United managed to avoid making any critical errors, they’d clearly need to up the pressure on the attack and take more shots in order to have any chance of coming away with a win.

Once the second half got underway, it was Aaron Wan-Bissaka who started at right-back, with Dalot switching to left back for United in place of Luke Shaw.

This early substitution came after it appeared that Shaw had been experiencing discomfort before the break, thereby igniting concerns that he may have aggravated his injury.

United got the second half off to an aggressive start, pushing the ball upfield in an attempt to pressure the visitors’ backline.

The home side’s first counter ended when Antony put the ball out of play, with a second attack ending with a Fernandes shot that flew over the top.

Garnacho then sprinted into the box, flinging a through ball into the box with both Antony and Hojlund in front of goal.

Unfortunately for United, Kim Min-jae cut the cross out, thereby bringing an end to another prime scoring opportunity for the home side.

After Kimmich lost the ball on the edge of the box following some strong pressing by United, it was Fernandes who picked up the loose ball, however, he directed his shot wide of the far post, wasting another lucrative opportunity to grant United the lead.

In the 70th minute, all hope of United qualifying for the knockout round was dashed when Kingsley Coman cut straight through the centre of their defence, slamming the ball into the back of the net from close range to hand Bayern a late lead.

With just 16 minutes to play, Antony was substituted for Facundo Pellistri while Alejandro Garnacho was replaced by Hannibal Mejbri.

In the 78th minute, Erik ten Hag made his final substitution, with teenage talent Kobbie Mainoo coming on to replace Raphael Varane.

With the whistle going for full-time, the curtain came down on a dismally brief Champions League campaign for United.

Finishing at the foot of Group A, United will clearly need to pull together and fast to have any chance of coping against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Starting XI: Onana, Amrabat, Maguire, Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Shaw, McTominay

Subs: Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Mejbri, Mainoo