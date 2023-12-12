Match tactical preview: Manchester United vs FC Bayern Munich

Manchester United face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford this evening knowing they need a minor miracle if they are to progress to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

United need to beat the German giants and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw for an unlikely passage out of the group.

Bayern are safely through as group winners but will travel to Manchester with a point to prove after being dismantled by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

There is no talk of taking the foot off the gas for Thomas Tuchel who has confirmed super striker Harry Kane will start the game at the ground he could have called home had United been better equipped in the transfer market.

It goes without saying United will have to defend well if they are going to end the night victorious but with both sides susceptible at the back, it could come down to a straight shootout.

The end-to-end game in Munich which Bayern won by four to three is likely to be the blueprint to tonight’s game, which almost guarantees goals.

Tuchel’s men will deploy their high line and leave space in behind but if United fail to keep the ball, they will pay a heavy price.

Kobbie Mainoo is United’s most comfortable midfielder in possession and despite his tender years, could hold the key to victory this evening.

United will look to pass through the lines quickly to release the pace of a front line which will include Rasmus Hojlund who scored his first goal for the club in the reverse fixture.

Getting the Bayern defence turned around with quick, slick attacks will give United’s wide men a chance to feed the Danish striker and hopefully take the opportunities that arise.

Despite not yet getting off the mark domestically, Hojlund has found the Champions League just to his liking and will need to add to his impressive five goals in the competition to give United any hope of qualification.

The decision making of United’s attacking players has been heavily criticised this season and they will need to get it right tonight in a game that they may need to score multiple goals to win.

On the flip side, Jamal Musiala, who was a cut above in Munich, will have to be tied down and whoever plays behind Bruno Fernandes in United’s midfield may be tasked with a man-to-man job.

Stopping the supply to Kane sounds obvious but will be imperative to United keeping the scoreline in their control and if Bayern have an off night, the home side can pounce.

United have dangerous players and despite their turbulent from, do have a performance in them that can win the game tonight.

However, they are in the lap of the gods given the permutations required for them to qualify but beating the German giants would be a huge shot in the arm for the under-fire Ten Hag.