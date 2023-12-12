Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United’s lack of goal threat against Bayern Munich

Manchester United have been eliminated from the Champions League after a disappointing exit from the group stage.

The Old Trafford side lost 1-0 but put in a timid display only registering one shot on target.

It was a strange performance considering the team needed to win the game to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

Speaking after the game to TNT Sports, Scholes claimed that his former side put in a “frightened performance” and Bayern Munich never really had to show much intensity in the game.

The former midfielder asserted that the German champions had “a nice comfortable evening” and United had no answer for the team from Bavaria.

The United legend understood why his former side played with caution due to Bayern’s goal threat but he claimed to be disappointed as “all United fans would have wanted the team to go for it”.

The former England international went on to bemoan the team’s inability to threaten the Germans’ goal and agreed with fellow pundit, Rio Ferdinand, that the team had no balance throughout their European campaign.

“Such a lack of goal threat” said a disappointed Scholes. There was a sad tone of resignation in the Champions League winning player’s voice.

“We want balance. We got discipline today but lose the goal threat.”

The TNT Sports pundit claimed that the other games saw no discipline and lots of goal threat. Scholes explained that manager, Erik ten Hag needs to “unlock the balance”.

The former midfield maestro finished by asserting that he suspected the more controlled performance was to “keep confidence for Liverpool” on Sunday and not go into that game after another hiding at Old Trafford.

Such a mindset is plausible and a highlights the sad state of affairs at the club, as losing Has become an accepted norm of late.