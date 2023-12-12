Predicted Man United XI vs Bayern Munich: Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial unlikely to feature



What do you do when you have been humiliated 3-0 at home to lower table opposition and yet you have no real quality to bring in to freshen up your team?

That is the issue facing Erik ten Hag as he selects his side for tonight’s do-or-die Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. United must win the game to have any chance of staying in Europe.

Andre Onana had another dodgy 90 minutes between the sticks against Bournemouth, but can Ten Hag risk dropping him and giving a debut to the untried Altay Bayindir? Or bring in 37-year-old Tom Heaton?

It must certainly be tempting, but it seems more likely that he will persist with Onana.

In defence, Raphael Varane has been sitting on the bench for several weeks now and Victor Lindelof has reportedly recovered from the illness that kept him out of Saturday’s debacle. But despite his team shipping three or more goals in five out of their last 10 matches, Harry Maguire is deemed God-like at the moment and will not be dropped in favour of the quadruple Champions League winner or the Swedish captain.

Luke Shaw’s repurposing as a centre back was exposed completely on Saturday and while his replacement at left back, Sergio Reguilon, went forward with panache, he was hopeless defensively and there seems little chance he will keep his place against Bayern.

It therefore seems likely in the continuing absence of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia that the back four will be Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof and Shaw. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jonny Evans are another options.

United’s midfield was overrun on Saturday but unless Kobbie Mainoo is given another run out, there seems little choice other than to persist with Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay. They both posted decent individual stats but the protection of the defence was lacking and neither was able to provide much going forward.

Mason Mount could be fit enough for the bench but is unlikely to start and Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are still unavailable. The Brazilian is back on the grass, but a couple of weeks away from action. Donny van de Beek is not registered to play in the competition.

Marcus Rashford is available again after serving a one-match suspension against Galatasaray, but he did not train yesterday due to illness. It therefore seems unlikely he will be starting, given his poor form also.

Anthony Martial also missed training due to illness so he, too, will almost certainly not start, especially after a lacklustre showing against the Cherries.

Rasmus Hojlund will therefore lead the line, with support from Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

Amad Diallo could make the bench after a week back in training and Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal could also feature.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for today’s game: