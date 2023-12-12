Raphael Varane showed desire to return to starting XI in 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage match on Wednesday night.

This loss sees Man United bow out of the tournament in humiliation, finishing last in Group A with just four points.

What’s more, this is the first time in United’s history that the club has lost four matches in the Champions League group stage in a single season.

Although United appeared evenly matched against a placid-looking Bayern side, the home team showed a lack of conviction and danger up front.

Their lack of firepower, combined with a simple defensive error in the 70th minute to allow a Kingsley Coman goal, resulted in United losing 1-0 in front of a displeased Old Trafford crowd.

But while there was much to criticise about United’s performance, Raphael Varane was one of the few rays of hope for United throughout the match.

Both on and off the ball, the French centre-back appeared level-headed and composed, showing the mental strength that made him a strong defensive asset for United last season.

Taking 51 touches of the ball throughout the contest, Varane completed 42 of his 45 attempted passes, making for a stellar 93% passing accuracy – the third-highest of any player from both teams.

He attempted only two long balls, successfully completing one.

While Bayern took 10 shots – double that of United – the visitors could have managed more had it not been for Varane’s awareness.

The 30 year old made four clearances, which was the most of both teams, while also making an interception.

Although Varane was not involved in any tackles, he also wasn’t dribbled past throughout the entire encounter.

Despite not being one of his best performances on the pitch, Varane was impressive given that he has not been afforded much playing time as of late.

Given his strong temperament and the potential fresh injuries of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, it makes sense for Varane to be given more playing opportunities in the coming matches, particularly during United’s intense December schedule.