Richard Arnold’s official departure marks beginning of new era

Richard Arnold’s tenure as chief executive officer of Manchester United has officially ended.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) have reported that the Arnold era “has now formally come to an end after Companies House filed a PSC07 form, which acts as a notice for an individual ceasing significant control in a business, as well as a TM01 confirming the termination of his role as a director”.

Arnold’s last day at the club was on Friday last week and the paperwork was filed yesterday to make the move official.

This marked the end of the former CEO’s 16-year connection to the club.

The news broke around a month ago that Arnold was leaving the club.

Originally it was thought that the University of Bristol graduate was being moved on as INEOS wanted to bring in their own candidates to assume the top footballing roles at the club. At the time of the announcement, it was believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company would be taking over Manchester United imminently.

However, as usual with anything Glazer-related, the process has a familiar sluggishness about it, and fans are still awaiting news of the completion of the partial takeover.

The Peoples Person also recently relayed the news that it appears Arnold’s departure was of his own volition, as Ratcliffe apparently did not force the accountant to leave his role.

Patrick Stewart took over the role on an interim basis in November and he will almost certainly be replaced by one of INEOS’ choices. There have been many names linked but the clear favourite at the moment is Jean-Claude Blanc, who has held high-level positions at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

In fact, the deal seems so far along that it has been reported that Blanc and fellow INEOS chief, Dave Brailsford have already met with high-ranking officials of the Mancunian club just last week.

Arnold leaves a tarnished and complex legacy at the club. While some have given him credit for the financial and marketing growth of the club over the time he has worked there, many others tend to highlight the swathes of negativity associated with his time at the club.

The fact is he leaves a critically divided Old Trafford house where he had fallen out with the Glazers over the INEOS takeover, presided over a farcical Mason Greenwood investigation and been heavily involved in decisions to immensely overpay for underperforming players.

Not too many United fans will be shedding a tear that the club is finally free of Arnold.