Sofyan Amrabat impresses for Man United despite 1-0 home defeat vs. Bayern Munich



Manchester United have been dumped out of the Champions League after a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Kingsley Coman’s goal in the 70th minute ensured United were not only out of the Champions League alone but also in Europe altogether.

Due to the final result, the Red Devils have finished bottom of Group A.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 40% of the ball compared to Bayern’s 60% possession.

United only managed one shot on target at Manuel Neuer’s goal, from their total five shots. Bayern on the other hand registered 10 shots, with three of these being on target.

The English giants put together 409 passes with a success rate of 83%.

The Bundesliga champions strung 605 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%.

United were better in the first half but as the game progressed in the second period, it was clear the players became more fatigued, lacked legs and ran out of ideas that could have maybe made a difference.

One of the team’s better performers was Sofyan Amrabat.

For the third game in a row, the Fiorentina loanee started in a midfield trio also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. ‘

During the time he was on the pitch, Amrabat had 59 touches of the ball to his name.

He successfully delivered 43 of the 45 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy rate of 96%.

Amrabat tried to ping three long balls to his teammates and found his intended target on two occasions. The Moroccan won the one aerial challenge he was required to contest.

He delved into eight ground duels and came out on top five times.

Amrabat made one interception and had an impressive five tackles to his name.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

After a slow start to life at United, it appears the 27-year-old is slowly settling into life at the club. Unluckily for him, he was part of the losing side against Bayern.

