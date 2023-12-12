Sunderland, Leicester City among clubs eyeing January loan deal for Amad Diallo



Manchester United are struggling for goals after scoring the least among the top 14 teams in the Premier League. All the forwards and wingers are misfiring currently.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has looked like a shadow of his former self while Anthony Martial finally looks to be on his way out of the club.

New recruit Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score domestically while Antony is yet to produce a single goal involvement this campaign.

Amad’s time to shine

Manager Erik ten Hag is so desperate that he is willing to bring in Amad Diallo into the first-team fold during the busy festive period to see whether he can handle the pressure.

The Ivorian was supposed to enjoy a breakthrough campaign this year but for an injury he sustained during pre-season. Subsequent surgery meant he has missed the opening four months of the season.

If the 21-year-old is not up to the mark, a distinct possibility considering the long injury-enforced absence and the toxicity surrounding the club, he is likely to be sent out on loan in January.

The Ivory Coast international had enjoyed a brilliant temporary spell at Championship side Sunderland last season and was even awarded the Young Player of the Year for his contributions.

He almost single-handedly took the Black Cats to the play-off semifinals where they lost to Luton Town. Now as per Football Insider, Sunderland want the United star back at the Stadium of Light.

They are not alone as current leaders Leicester City are also interested in a six-month loan deal. Quite a few European and English top flight outfits are also said to be hovering.

Loan race heating up

“Leicester City and Sunderland are ready to take Man United winger Amad Diallo on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, sources have told Football Insider.

It is believed Premier League sides as well as clubs in Europe are also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential battle for his signature.”

Amad certainly has the talent to shine at the Old Trafford side but a temporary spell away from the club would be the ideal next step. He needs confidence and minutes to regain his mojo and then go again next pre-season.

He has to ensure that the next spell is more like his Sunderland stint and less like the ill-fated Rangers period. The 20-time English league champions certainly need a right winger for the future.

