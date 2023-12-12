Bayern Munich’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, has sent out a warning to Manchester United that they can expect a motivated rival on Tuesday night, and crucially, one that includes long-term United target, Harry Kane.

The German coach claimed in his pre-match press conference that Bayern will match the “mentality, enthusiasm and hunger” that Manchester United will show in their crucial Champions League tie.

A dismal campaign for the English side has seen them lie bottom of the group with only four points collected from five games and a paltry goal difference of minus two.

Bayern in contrast are sitting pretty at the top of group, a distant eight points ahead of second placed Copenhagen. As a result it is a pressure-free night for the Bundesliga champions whereas for United, it is a do or die situation where the Red Devils must win and hope for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the Danish capital to secure qualification for the next round.

Many United fans would have been hoping to take solace in the fact Bayern have already qualified and might just take their foot off the gas a little, but Tuchel was quick to dispel such notions. The Germans have named a strong travelling squad and the former Chelsea manager claims that star striker, Harry Kane, will definitely play.

The all-time record England goal scorer has netted 22 times already this season and has taken the German league by storm. The Peoples Person has relayed today that despite United wanting Kane and Kane wanting United, the stars could not align on any deal, primarily due to Tottenham Daniel Levy’s insistence, the striker would not be sold domestically.

United’s loss was Bayern’s gain and Tuchel commented, “I think every fan would wish for Harry Kane in their team, that’s why we’re very proud we managed to seduce him and steal him from the Premier League”.

Almost in a taunting fashion, the 2021 Champions League winning coach boasted, “it’s the skipper of your national team, a big personality and player, a humble and down-to-earth person who loves football. He’s a role model, we can’t be more happy that he’s with us. He will play tomorrow, he will be happy to be here. I can understand all fans who want him in their team”.

Tuchel then also touched on the fact Bayern have a duty to be responsible to protect their 39 games unbeaten in the Champions League group stages. The coach felt disappointed by his side’s goalless stalemate against Copenhagen last time out but insists this was not due to a lack of effort.

“I can understand if people say it looked a bit like this against Copenhagen, I didn’t feel it before. We didn’t agree or give the impression we accept 99%”.

Bayern themselves were humbled at the weekend in a 5-1 rout at the hands of 2022 Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. Tuchel insists even if his side had won at the weekend, there is a pressure to perform and behave like champions for anyone who dons the Bayern crest.

The manager asserted, “everyone knows we don’t have the full pressure of the table but we make our own pressure, have our own demands and we want to keep the momentum going. I hope we can match the mentality, enthusiasm and hunger Manchester United will show tomorrow.”

Finally, the coach had some flattering words for the Old Trafford club. He claimed that Bayern would be inspired by playing at “one of the biggest stages in global football”. The former Chelsea manager also stated that despite their irregular form, the Red Devils still carry an “aura and mentality” which makes them difficult to beat.

So, Man United can expect no favours from their German rivals or Harry Kane, as they aim to produce another great European night under the floodlights at the Theatre of Dreams. You wouldn’t expect it any other way.