AC Milan want Fiorentina to break loan agreement with Man United for Sofyan Amrabat



Needing a win to keep their hopes alive in the Champions League, Manchester United succumbed to their fourth loss of the group stage and thus, exited Europe’s premier competition.

It was United’s worst display in the tournament in 18 years and accruing only four points meant they finished bottom of the group, failing to qualify for the Europa League as well.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s midfield selection was puzzling once again due to the lack of balance provided when both Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay roam all over the pitch.

AC Milan want Amrabat on same loan conditions

They need a solid defensive midfielder behind them and so far, Sofyan Amrabat, who arrived on loan on deadline day from Fiorentina, does not look to be up to the standards required at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan is not of the same quality as Casemiro and as things stand, it is unlikely that his loan spell will be made permanent at the end of the season.

It is well known that his parent club do not want the 27-year-old back in their ranks and want to get rid as soon as possible. The defensive midfielder’s career seems to currently be in limbo.

As per Pianeta Milan, AC Milan are ready to step in and acquire the Morocco international in January itself based on the same loan arrangement that Fiorentina have with the Red Devils.

“The 1996-born player (Amrabat) has already played little in England and now, with United out of European cups, he risks having even less space.

Amrabat is yet to convince at United

“Milan’s idea is to take over the loan on the same conditions in place between Fiorentina and Manchester United.

“They are willing to pay the loan fee from January to June and would retain the right to buy at 20 million euros plus a 5 million bonus in the summer of 2024.”

With the Brazilian midfield enforcer yet to rejoin full-fledged training and considering the lack of options in the squad, it does not seem likely that United will agree to send Amrabat back.

In 16 appearances, the former FC Utrecht star is yet to convince, once again calling into question the recruitment that has taken place under Ten Hag.

