Europe’s elites tracking Mason Greenwood’s progress with interest



Manchester United decided to send Mason Greenwood out on loan on deadline day with La Liga club Getafe winning the race for his signature.

Then-United CEO Richard Arnold has decided it would be a good idea to reintegrate the academy graduate back into the first-team fold after charges of attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped.

Fan backlash led to the club reconsidering its stance and the versatile forward headed to Spain where he is gradually re-finding his feet.

Greenwood re-finding his feet

The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 13 games so far and his displays have lead to an increased interest in his services ahead of next summer.

The likes of Real Sociedad and Lazio, who were close to sealing a loan deal last summer, are all eyeing the England international but Getafe have their plans.

The Peoples Person already reported that the Spanish outfit want to keep a hold of the United star and are planning talks with the 20-time English league champions next year.

However, as Greenwood’s displays keep improving, it seems the calibre of clubs drawn towards the Englishman is also on the rise.

90min have reported that Europe’s elites like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have all been monitoring his displays with intent.

“90min understands that Greenwood is enjoying life in Spain and is happy with how things are going, with his performances also attracting interest from elsewhere.

Increased interest

“Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all watched Greenwood in action at various points, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on developments.”

If United do sell to any other club in the summer other than the Madrid-based side, Getafe are set to profit from a 20% sell-on clause which was included in the unique loan deal.

Initially, teams stayed away due to fear of backlash but as Greenwood’s stature continues to grow, clubs are slowly being pulled back into the race.

United had initially announced the forward would never represent the club again but a final decision regarding the player’s future will likely rest with Sir Jim Ratcliffe once he gains complete sporting control.

