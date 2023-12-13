Harry Kane feels Bayern Munich could hurt Manchester United with “quick transitions”

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League last night (Tuesday) after Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

In truth, United’s fate was settled before yesterday’s game, after just one win from their opening five fixtures left them bottom of Group A and needing a miracle to qualify.

Copenhagen’s win against Galatasaray in the other group fixture meant there was nothing United could do last night to stay in the competition.

England captain Harry Kane provided the assist for the only goal of the night with Kingsley Coman finishing from close range to compound another deflating night at Old Trafford.

As reported by The Mirror, Kane spoke to TNT Sports after the game and lifted the lid on Bayern’s recipe for success.

“It was nice. I felt like we controlled the game and had the better chances. We were calm and we knew in the quick transitions we could hurt them,” he said.

On what was a comfortable night for the German giants, Thomas Tuchel’s men didn’t really need to get out of first gear but admitted they were eager to put right their poor performance at the weekend against Frankfurt.

“It is always tough when you are top and through already but we had a good motivation. It was nice to get the win today,” added Kane.

The 30-year-old oozed class throughout the night, dropping deep at times to dictate the play as well as providing a constant threat in and around the box.

In stark contrast was United’s lone front man Rasmus Hojlund, who struggled to make any kind of impact on the game and could only watch on as Kane showed the young Dane how far he must come to operate at the elite level of European football.

The defeat means United will not participate in any European competition for the rest of the season, with Galatasaray finishing third in the group and qualifying for the Europa League.

The only positive on another disappointing result is that Ten Hag will be afforded more time on the training pitch to further instil his methods into a group of players that look short of confidence.

However, results will need to improve fast if he to be given the chance to use those hours as Manchester United manager.