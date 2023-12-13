Julen Lopetegui linked as shock replacement for Erik ten Hag



Julen Lopetegui is “well placed” to be the next manager of Manchester United, according to a report in Spanish media today.

The pressure on Erik ten Hag continues to build following confirmation of his team’s elimination from the Champions League last night at the hands of a Bayern Munich side who never needed to get out of third gear to win the match.

It ensured United finished their European campaign at the bottom of the group, conceding the most goals by an English team in the group stages in the competition’s history, while only winning one match.

They have already departed the Carabao Cup – the competition which Ten Hag won last season to give United their first trophy in six years – at the hands of a severely depleted Newcastle side, who ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Old Trafford.

United sit sixth in the Premier League with a goal difference of minus three, fresh from another 3-0 loss on the weekend at home, this time at the hands of Bournemouth.

With away trips to Liverpool and Aston Villa in the next few weeks, things appear as bleak domestically as they did continentally last night.

This form, or lack thereof, is why Relevo – a Madrid-based media outlet – reveal Lopetegui is “very well placed to be the next manager of Manchester United.”

This mirrors a report by The Peoples Person last week, which contended United were “thinking” about the Spanish coach as a potential option.

The report reveals officials at Old Trafford “value the work” the Spanish coach performed at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who Lopetegui left in August, following disagreements with the board.

Relevo contend Lopetegui was promised certain players which the club then failed to deliver.

This experience in the Premier League, as well as Lopetegui’s ability to speak fluent English, are thought to also be positives in United officials’ minds.

His success in Europe – he won the Europa League with Sevilla – is another point of strength; one which “puts [Lopetegui] ahead of other names that have been mentioned in recent hours, such as Zidane (he does not speak English and has never trained outside of Spain), Graham Potter or De Zerbi.”

Reports of dressing room discontent have plagued Ten Hag this season and, while they appear unfounded, as the team are still trying (just not executing), Lopetegui’s previous positive relationships with many of the United squad is thought to be another positive.

The Spaniard was previously manager at Real Madrid and is reported to have a “very good relationship” with both Raphael Varane and Casemiro. He also helped develop Sergio Reguilon, bringing him from Castilla into the first-team at Madrid.

With a daunting away trip to Anfield looming on Sunday for United – the exact same fixture which has previously sealed the fate of a manager at Old Trafford – Lopetegui will likely be keeping one eye on the result and the other on the telephone on Monday morning.

