Man United undergoing massive overhaul of “outdated” medical department amidst an injury crisis



Manchester United are reportedly carrying out a massive overhaul of their medical department which has been described as “outdated.”

This season, Erik ten Hag has had to contend with injuries suffered by more than 20 players in his squad.

During United’s 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire became the latest additions to an extensive injury list currently consisting of the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

According to The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, it seems like the Red Devils have decided to take action by way of overhauling their medical set-up after an extensive review of the department was carried out.

Mokbel relays, “The audit, led by head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll, is underway with a view to modernising the club’s approach and will ultimately result in a range of recommendations being made to INEOS staff once their 25 per cent buyout of the club is ratified.”

“Mail Sport has learned that one of the key proposals from the review will be for United to make a concerted effort to increase diversity – including more BAME, female and multi-faith appointments – within their medical team.”

It’s understood that in recent weeks, United appointed two non-white medical professionals.

Mokbel adds that O’Driscoll, who arrived at Old Trafford in September this year, is poised to recommend the addition of younger practitioners who have the knowledge of more modern and newer techniques, including a “forward-thinking” approach to sports medicine.

Apparently, the Red Devils have grown extremely concerned that their close rivals have advanced significantly more in terms of their respective medical departments.

The Mail further states, “It is likely a number of the club’s current practitioners will find their roles under threat in the long-term, although part of the review is to examine whether existing members can complement the imminent changes as United seek higher standards across their medical science umbrella.”

Within the club, O’Driscoll is seen as the perfect man to revolutionise United’s medical department and render it more effective.

Mokbel points out that according to sources at United, the overhaul of the medical department is not directly as a result of the spate of injuries that have greatly hindered the team this season.

The main objective of the audit is to install a new approach that guarantees player fitness and ensures higher availability during campaigns.

