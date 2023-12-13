Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag linked to shock move to Borussia Dortmund



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly on the radar of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

This comes as pressure mounts on Ten Hag after yet another dismal performance against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were not only dumped out of the Champions League but also out of Europe following their 1-0 loss at the hands of the Bundesliga champions.

A 70th-minute goal from Kingsley Coman sealed United’s fate at Old Trafford.

United have been poor for large parts of the campaign and after their latest setback, there is now more scrutiny than ever on Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

The situation is not much better in the Premier League, where the 20-time English champions currently sit in sixth position after their 3-0 defeat vs. Bournemouth last Saturday.

United have the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield this Sunday to take on high-flying better rivals Liverpool. It seems like it could definitely get worse for Ten Hag unless he can somehow mastermind an unlikely result against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is a leading candidate to replace Ten Hag in the United dugout.

It was previously relayed that the Spanish coach rejected a mind-blowing offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of waiting for a suitable opportunity from a top club in Europe.

According to Germany-based reporter Jan Aage Fjørtoft, if Ten Hag were to become available after being sacked by United. Dortmund could be a surprise next destination for the 53-year-old, who could replace Edin Terzić.

“Wild rumor in Germany. Ten Hag could be the new coach in Dortmund.”

“Remember… Sammer (adviser Dortmund) has employed ten Hag before (Bayern)”

“Let us see what happens in the new year”

At the moment, Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga standings. In the 14 league matches they’ve played, the Signal Iduna Park outfit have won seven, drawn four and lost three.

