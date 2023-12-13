Manchester United enter record books for woeful defensive record in the Champions League this season

Manchester United’s disappointing return to the Champions League was brought to an end last night as Bayern Munich put the final nail in their Group A coffin.

Kingsley Coman’s strike was enough to give Bayern a deserved 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, ending United’s participation in the competition.

In truth, United’s fate was sealed long before last night’s defeat after a shocking run of results in the opening fixtures.

As reported by The Telegraph, it was United’s defensive fragility that let them down amongst Europe’s elite, shipping a record amount of group stage goals for an English team.

Erik ten Hag’s men conceded a whopping 16 times in their six Group A games which ultimately left them rock bottom of a group they should have qualified from.

If they could be forgiven for the kamikaze Matchday 1 defeat in Munich, which saw them score three times at the Allianz Arena but still lose by the odd goal, they couldn’t be excused for what was to come.

Turkish Champions Galatasaray found themselves behind twice at Old Trafford but managed to score three times to beat United, and in doing so provide the hammer blow that Ten Hag’s men never really recovered from.

A nervy clean sheet followed at home to Copenhagen but only thanks to Andre Onana’s last-gasp penalty save before United travelled to Denmark for the reverse fixture.

Copenhagen were two goals down in front of home support before a controversial Marcus Rashford red card gave United the green light for an all too familiar collapse and the Danes inexplicably won the game by four goals to three.

United then travelled to Turkey in need of a win to keep their fate in their own hands but despite leading by a two goal margin on two separate occasions, managed to throw away three goals and leave Istanbul with just a point.

That left them needing a miracle last night and Bayern took full advantage of United’s depleted and weak squad, underlining their position as tournament favourites with a 1-0 victory in second gear.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana in particular will look back at the woeful group stage with regrets, having been culpable for a good portion of United’s goals against.

The nature of the first goal United conceded in the group rather set the tone for the Cameroon international who suffered badly over the six games.

Leroy Sane’s weak effort was allowed to squirm under Onana in Munich and stunted United’s progress in a game they had started well.

High profile howlers followed in both games against Galatasaray and after reaching the Champions League final with Inter last season, Onana will have to reflect on his major role in United’s embarrassing exit in this one.

With now just domestic competition to focus on, United will hope to regain some control in a season which is slipping through their fingers in a manner akin to their goalkeeper’s performance in Europe.