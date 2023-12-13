Manchester United set to be without 13 first team players for trip to Anfield

Manchester United’s defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday ended their participation in European football this season.

Bayern’s win left United bottom of the group, heaping the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag who is facing a crunch set of fixtures to save his job at Old Trafford.

Last night’s loss was compounded by injures to in-form Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw who has just returned from a sustained period on the sidelines.

The pair join a long list of absentees which, as reported by Sky Sports, features up to as many as thirteen first team players who could miss the crucial trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Lisandro Martinez is still unavailable with a foot injury with Victor Lindelof adding to the defensive injury woes.

Raphael Varane was also substituted in later stages of the Bayern game and given the Frenchman’s recent fitness issues, he may also be another added to the alarming list.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are all missing from the midfield with injuries, with captain Bruno Fernandes also suspended due to the needless booking he picked up in last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed yesterday’s game through illness with no news as to whether they will be available for Sunday.

Jadon Sancho’s continued exile leaves him out in the cold and Erik ten Hag has a job on to field an eleven that might just have his job in their hands.

United’s 7-0 humiliation on their last trip to Anfield is still very much an open wound and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be sensing the opportunity to pour salt into a painful cut for United fans.

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and will go into the historic fixture as heavy favourites given United’s absentees.

Ten Hag will need all of his tactical nous to leave Merseyside with a positive scoreline, leaving supporters fearing the worst.