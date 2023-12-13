Manchester United looking to replace Andre Onana with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili



Manchester United are reportedly preparing to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana with Valencia’s standout, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This decision comes as a part of a major squad overhaul following the club’s disappointing exit from the Champions League.

United’s recent performances have been underwhelming, particularly in the Champions League, where they suffered four defeats in six matches.

This culminated in a critical loss to Bayern Munich, marking their sixth home defeat across all competitions this season. These results have intensified scrutiny of the team’s composition and strategies.

In light of these developments, incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a minority stake in United, is expected to take a more hands-on approach in transfer dealings.

Ratcliffe’s dissatisfaction with several high-profile signings has been noted, with Andre Onana, in particular, coming under fire.

Onana’s transfer, which cost United around £47.1 million, has not yielded the desired results, as evidenced by the 15 goals conceded in just six UEFA Champions League matches.

Reports from Spain indicate that Ratcliffe’s preferred replacement is Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian goalkeeper, standing at an imposing 6ft 6in, has impressed during his tenure with Valencia, commanding a valuation of approximately €35m to €40m.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino also showing interest in the player.

However, United appear to be in the lead for Mamardashvili’s signature, with a potential €40m (£34.3m) deal being considered for 2024.

The 23-year-old’s contract with Valencia runs until the summer of 2027, and he has already registered 23 clean sheets in 79 appearances, demonstrating his calibre as one of the best in his position.

Valencia’s financial situation might necessitate player sales for squad rebuilding, potentially paving the way for Manchester United to secure Mamardashvili. As the club looks to revitalize its squad, this transfer could signify a crucial step in rebuilding a competitive team under the new management structure.