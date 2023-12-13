Manchester United suffer January transfer blow following UEFA Champions League exit

Manchester United are faced with a major financial setback ahead of the January transfer window following their disappointing group stage elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

After losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, United finished last in Group A, thereby exiting from the tournament while also missing out on Europa League qualification.

United’s early exit from the tournament sees the team miss out on some serious Champions League knockout round prize money as well as significant missed revenue opportunities.

As reported by The Mirror, since receiving £13.3 million for Champions League qualification, United earned just £3.2 million in prize money due to their poor performance in the competition, with Erik ten Hag’s team earning just four points throughout the group stage.

Had United defeated Bayern at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and Copenhagen and Galatasaray played out a draw, the Mancunians would have earned an additional £8.25 million just for making it to the round of 16, regardless of whether or not they would progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Had United finished third in Group A, they would have earned £430,000 for progressing to the Europa League playoffs.

Aside from the tournament prize money that United failed to win, the club has also missed out on major potential television pool payments.

The Telegraph claimed that because United budgeted to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, they missed out on earning £27.7 million.

This figure is comprised of £19.5 million in participation and performance fees and reduced TV pool payments and £8.2 million in matchday income.

Since #MUFC budget to reach CL 1/4s they’re looking at financial hit of c£28m from early CL exit based on performance/participation fees & reduced TV pool payments & matchday income plus no EL offset. Bit on Jan window implications too https://t.co/3DcbX33Zvj — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 13, 2023

Losing out on almost £28 million in revenue is a major blow for United with the January transfer window fast approaching.

The Peoples Person revealed that United have been looking to make four priority signings in January, including a defensive midfielder, right-sided centre-back, a number eight, and a striker.

Naturally, this missed revenue opportunity piles the pressure on United as they seek to offload several players in an effort to free up some budget.