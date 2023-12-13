Manchester United’s Mary Earps nominated for FIFA Best Goalkeeper

The award nominations just keep on coming for Manchester United shot-stopper Mary Earps.

The Lionesses goalkeeper was today shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside the likes of cricketer, Stuart Broad and heptathlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Now she has been announced as one of three finalists for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award.

Earps is the current holder of this award after she helped the Lionesses to European glory in 2022.

This year she helped her country to the World Cup final and took home the Golden Glove after keeping the most clean sheets of the tournament.

Earps finished fifth in the voting for the Ballon d’Or and was voted England Women’s Player of the Year for 2022-2023.

Domestically, she helped United secure Champions League qualification for the first time as they came second behind Chelsea in the league.

She also won the WSL Golden Glove after keeping a record 14 clean sheets.

Alongside Earps, Spain’s goalkeeper, Catalina Coll has also been nominated as well as Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold.

The winner will be announced in a ceremony on January 15th.

Meanwhile, Manchester United posted a video on their social channels today showing how Earps made one fan’s day after he got hit with the ball during Sunday’s warm-up.

Before Sunday’s win against Tottenham, one of our amazing fans was accidentally hit by a ball during the warm up. After the game, Mary went over to check in on the fan and gave them a very special gift ❤️🤗#MUWomen || #WSL pic.twitter.com/hNC0kRKXg1 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) December 12, 2023

At full-time Earps climbed over the advertising boards to give the fan her shirt and to check on him after the ball hit him accidentally.