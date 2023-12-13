Marc Skinner speaks about Mary Earps’ future ahead of Leicester City clash

Manchester United Women are in action against Leicester City tomorrow night in the Conti Cup, their third match of the campaign so far.

United won their previous two games as they thrashed Everton 7-0 in their opener before beating Liverpool 1-0.

In his pre-match press conference, Marc Skinner confirmed there were no new injuries but that Irene Guerrero and Hinata Miyazawa remain out until after Christmas.

Skinner said: “We’ve had a quick turnaround from the [Tottenham Hotspur] game, as Leicester have as well, so you’ve got to get back into rhythm.”

“I expect it to be a tough game; we’re at home which I want us to maximise and use that advantage,” he continued.

The manager believes that their group is one of the toughest in the competition.

“We’ve got to go into the game looking to win and of course we want to progress in the group, we’ve got the toughest group so for us to progress in it will be excellent as well.”

Despite the injuries, it is thought Skinner will rotate the squad from the eleven that started against Spurs on Sunday.

Fans will be hoping that Melvine Malard will be in action after her recent form.

After signing on loan for United in the summer, she has settled in quickly to the squad.

Skinner said: “We want to make sure a player fits with not only the team but fits well within the country. I think it’s really important for Mel to settle and she’s settled brilliantly, you can see her wonderful character. Right now she is performing excellently and a great member of what we’re trying to do and adds a lot of quality at a great age.”

He spoke about her future: “I’m sure we’ll be looking into what that looks like [beyond the loan deal]. The way that she is performing, I’d hope that we would look to extend her beyond this current loan deal.”

Skinner was also asked about the speculation over Mary Earps future that has dominated social media in the last week.

“The reality is, of course I want Mary to stay. I’ve been very clear on that throughout. I deal with the football side so the club are working with Mary to try and look at what that deal looks like.”

Earps’ contract is up at the end of the season and so far she has yet to sign a new contract.

Skinner continued: “I play Mary because of how good she is for us, does the job we exactly want her to do and excels in it. I couldn’t be any more clear that I want Mary to stay at the club, she is a huge part of what I want to build here.”

It is rumoured that Earps will likely leave in January and follow her ex-teammate Alessia Russo to Arsenal.